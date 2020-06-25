6630 Waning Moon Way, Columbia, MD 21045 Owen Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One of the NICEST RENTALS IN COLUMBIA! Which was rated as a TOP LOCATION TO LIVE IN NATIONAL MAGAZINES!! Super landlord has COMPLETELY REMODELED this home; granite counter tops to the Trex patio to the FOUR bathrooms to the DECK overlooking a scenic greensward! This is your CHARMING FUTURE HOME! Ultra modern Library RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER< near school and shopping and minutes from commuter routes! Walking distance to Lake Elkhorn and jogging trails!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6630 WANING MOON WAY have any available units?
6630 WANING MOON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 WANING MOON WAY have?
Some of 6630 WANING MOON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 WANING MOON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6630 WANING MOON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.