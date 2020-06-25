6630 WANING MOON WAY

Amenities

One of the NICEST RENTALS IN COLUMBIA! Which was rated as a TOP LOCATION TO LIVE IN NATIONAL MAGAZINES!! Super landlord has COMPLETELY REMODELED this home; granite counter tops to the Trex patio to the FOUR bathrooms to the DECK overlooking a scenic greensward! This is your CHARMING FUTURE HOME! Ultra modern Library RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER< near school and shopping and minutes from commuter routes! Walking distance to Lake Elkhorn and jogging trails!!!!!