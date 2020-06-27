All apartments in Columbia
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

6518 Allview Dr

6518 Allview Drive
Location

6518 Allview Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed with an office in Columbia will go FAST! - Well cared for 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom with an office. Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has newly finished Hardwood floors throughout, new paint, and is fresh and clean. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage or the extra space. You will find one of a kind finishes throughout the home and sun porch and will enjoy relaxing outdoor living on the deck. Come see this home and you won't be disappointed.

Schools-per HCPSS website:

ES - Atholton
MS - Oakland Mills
HS - Oakland Mills

***Available August 1***

***THIS PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE***

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!

443-979-8872
Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5018899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Allview Dr have any available units?
6518 Allview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Allview Dr have?
Some of 6518 Allview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Allview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Allview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Allview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6518 Allview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6518 Allview Dr offer parking?
No, 6518 Allview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6518 Allview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 Allview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Allview Dr have a pool?
No, 6518 Allview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Allview Dr have accessible units?
No, 6518 Allview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Allview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 Allview Dr has units with dishwashers.
