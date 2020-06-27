6518 Allview Dr

Amenities

This 3 bed with an office in Columbia will go FAST! - Well cared for 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom with an office. Single Family Home with a great yard in Columbia! This charming home has newly finished Hardwood floors throughout, new paint, and is fresh and clean. The unfinished basement is perfect for storage or the extra space. You will find one of a kind finishes throughout the home and sun porch and will enjoy relaxing outdoor living on the deck. Come see this home and you won't be disappointed.



Schools-per HCPSS website:



ES - Atholton

MS - Oakland Mills

HS - Oakland Mills



***Available August 1***



***THIS PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE***



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.



Call or e-mail today to schedule a showing!



443-979-8872

Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



**PETS Case by Case** **No Smoking**



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



