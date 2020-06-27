All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

6379 GRAY SEA WAY

6379 Gray Sea Way · No Longer Available
Location

6379 Gray Sea Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This is the largest townhouse you will find! This end unit townhouse has high ceilings and light pouring in throughout the home. The kitchen is literally the center of this home as it looks out over the family room, has space for a table, and has a bump out area as well. The kitchen has Corian countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The garage space allows space for a vehicle or storage. The driveway has ample room to park even the largest SUV, and there is additional parking in the community areas. There is a concrete patio off of the lower level, and a beautiful stained deck off of the main living area just steps from the kitchen. This home~s location cannot be beat. Just steps from all that the Snowden River corridor has to offer. Restaurants, Target, Wegmans, United Artist theaters, on and on. Each of the bedrooms offers soaring cathedral ceilings. Minimum two-year lease is required, with a preference for a three-year lease. A minimum 650 credit score is required for each adult applicant if tenants are responsible for payment of any portion of the rent. The carpet will be replaced prior to the start of the lease. Tenant (with landlord~s approval) gets to select the new carpet color if signing a three year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have any available units?
6379 GRAY SEA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have?
Some of 6379 GRAY SEA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 GRAY SEA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6379 GRAY SEA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 GRAY SEA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY offers parking.
Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have a pool?
No, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have accessible units?
No, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 GRAY SEA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6379 GRAY SEA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
