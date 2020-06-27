6379 GRAY SEA WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This is the largest townhouse you will find! This end unit townhouse has high ceilings and light pouring in throughout the home. The kitchen is literally the center of this home as it looks out over the family room, has space for a table, and has a bump out area as well. The kitchen has Corian countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The garage space allows space for a vehicle or storage. The driveway has ample room to park even the largest SUV, and there is additional parking in the community areas. There is a concrete patio off of the lower level, and a beautiful stained deck off of the main living area just steps from the kitchen. This home~s location cannot be beat. Just steps from all that the Snowden River corridor has to offer. Restaurants, Target, Wegmans, United Artist theaters, on and on. Each of the bedrooms offers soaring cathedral ceilings. Minimum two-year lease is required, with a preference for a three-year lease. A minimum 650 credit score is required for each adult applicant if tenants are responsible for payment of any portion of the rent. The carpet will be replaced prior to the start of the lease. Tenant (with landlord~s approval) gets to select the new carpet color if signing a three year lease.