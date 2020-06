Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible garage

Stunning & immaculate TH. Elegantly appointed, convenience of a garage, walk-out LL, deck off the kitchen for cookouts, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, huge master WIC, and more. Quartz C/tops with stainless steel appliances, updated wood floor throughout. Freshly painted, new carpet, very clean and well kept. Walking distance from restaurant and shops, Sought after neighborhood.