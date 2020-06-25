6109 SILVER ARROWS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Bright and open garage townhome with hardwood floors on main level. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters open to dining & living room with bay window. Kitchen sliding glass door leads out to spacious deck. Owner's bedroom features 2 walk in closets, full bathroom & vaulted ceiling. Lower Level has a family room with gas fireplace leading out to a brick patio with fenced yard. New Washer & Dryer. New roof to be installed. Minimum required credit score 675