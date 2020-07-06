All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6082 Cedar Wood Drive

6082 Cedar Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6082 Cedar Wood Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6082 Cedar Wood Drive Available 01/31/19 Beautiful 3BR and 2 Full and 2 Half BA townhouse. Amazing Columbia MD Location!! - Spacious three bedrooms and two full and two half bathroom townhome located in Columbia Maryland. This amazing property comes with carpeting and an updated kitchen. The main level of the townhome has hardwood flooring throughout the entryway foyer with an updated hallway half bath, separate living room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and all updated appliances. The upper level features two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master suite with laminate wood flooring and a standing shower enclosure. Additionally, there is a full hall bath with matching laminate wood flooring and a hallway linen closet. The lower level has a third carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and a laundry utility room with plenty of additional room for storage. The living room walks out to a wood deck and a fully fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Rachel at (240) 319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.
YouTube Video URL --
YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have any available units?
6082 Cedar Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have?
Some of 6082 Cedar Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6082 Cedar Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6082 Cedar Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6082 Cedar Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6082 Cedar Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6082 Cedar Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
