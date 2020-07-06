Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

6082 Cedar Wood Drive Available 01/31/19 Beautiful 3BR and 2 Full and 2 Half BA townhouse. Amazing Columbia MD Location!! - Spacious three bedrooms and two full and two half bathroom townhome located in Columbia Maryland. This amazing property comes with carpeting and an updated kitchen. The main level of the townhome has hardwood flooring throughout the entryway foyer with an updated hallway half bath, separate living room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and all updated appliances. The upper level features two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master suite with laminate wood flooring and a standing shower enclosure. Additionally, there is a full hall bath with matching laminate wood flooring and a hallway linen closet. The lower level has a third carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and a laundry utility room with plenty of additional room for storage. The living room walks out to a wood deck and a fully fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining.



Sorry, no pets.



Contact Rachel at (240) 319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

YouTube Video URL --

YouTube Video URL --



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4609656)