Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Spacious rental in River Hill Village with 3 bed and 3&1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Hardwood floor throughout entire main level, kitchen with granite counters and large cooking island. Fully finished basement with a full bath. Master suite with walk-in closets with double vanities. Two minute walk from the River Hill Village Center Restaurants. Close to Rte. 32 and Rte. 29 and convenient to DC.