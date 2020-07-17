5920 Great Star Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage lobby

Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32. steps to restaurants/shopping/gym!



Lease Details: The Tenant responsible for utility. Must have a minimum credit score of 700 and DATE AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 (lease duration is 2 years).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5920-great-star-dr-clarksville-md-21029-usa-unit-308/cf274497-899b-483c-9714-d7fb9a762613



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852582)