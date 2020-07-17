All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5920 Great Star Drive

5920 Great Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32. steps to restaurants/shopping/gym!

Lease Details: The Tenant responsible for utility. Must have a minimum credit score of 700 and DATE AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 (lease duration is 2 years).

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5920-great-star-dr-clarksville-md-21029-usa-unit-308/cf274497-899b-483c-9714-d7fb9a762613

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Great Star Drive have any available units?
5920 Great Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Great Star Drive have?
Some of 5920 Great Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Great Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Great Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Great Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Great Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5920 Great Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Great Star Drive offers parking.
Does 5920 Great Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 Great Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Great Star Drive have a pool?
No, 5920 Great Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Great Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 5920 Great Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Great Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Great Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
