Welcome I am the one to call home. Summer can be free & easy to enjoy when you make this Awesome 2 bedroom - 2 full bath home yours! Extra perks : Balcony to have your morning coffee on and an Attached garage so you can stay out of the rain & snow. Walk to shopping center and the Columbia Gym. River Hill schools close by. Available June 1st. On line application at www. longandfoster.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5801 CLIPPER LN #202 have any available units?
5801 CLIPPER LN #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 CLIPPER LN #202 have?
Some of 5801 CLIPPER LN #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 CLIPPER LN #202 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 CLIPPER LN #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.