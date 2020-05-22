5801 CLIPPER LN #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome I am the one to call home. Summer can be free & easy to enjoy when you make this Awesome 2 bedroom - 2 full bath home yours! Extra perks : Balcony to have your morning coffee on and an Attached garage so you can stay out of the rain & snow. Walk to shopping center and the Columbia Gym. River Hill schools close by. Available June 1st. On line application at www. longandfoster.com