All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5673 Phelps Luck Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5673 Phelps Luck Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

5673 Phelps Luck Drive

5673 Phelps Luck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5673 Phelps Luck Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome, located at 5673 Phelps Luck Drive Columbia MD. When entering the home, on the main level, there is a large updated kitchen, dining room, a large family room, and a half bath. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms 2 full-size bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Basement is unfinished for storage and large open room.

Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant.
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: Street Parking
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5527432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have any available units?
5673 Phelps Luck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have?
Some of 5673 Phelps Luck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5673 Phelps Luck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5673 Phelps Luck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5673 Phelps Luck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive offers parking.
Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have a pool?
No, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have accessible units?
No, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5673 Phelps Luck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5673 Phelps Luck Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University