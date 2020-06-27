All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5441 MARSH HAWK WAY
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

5441 MARSH HAWK WAY

5441 Marsh Hawk Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Oakland Mills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5441 Marsh Hawk Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
What a great place to call home! This home is available NOW! So much is brand new in this splendid 4-level split. Brand new carpet throughout. Totally new renovated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Open concept to dining room. Remodeled bath upstairs with brand new tub and surround. Lower level family room with slider to patio and back yard that backs to open space. Basement level has laundry, carpet, and built-ins. Plus LOADS of storage throughout! So much home for the money, what are you still waiting for? Schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have any available units?
5441 MARSH HAWK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have?
Some of 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5441 MARSH HAWK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY offer parking?
No, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have a pool?
No, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have accessible units?
No, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 MARSH HAWK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University