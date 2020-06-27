5441 MARSH HAWK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

What a great place to call home! This home is available NOW! So much is brand new in this splendid 4-level split. Brand new carpet throughout. Totally new renovated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Open concept to dining room. Remodeled bath upstairs with brand new tub and surround. Lower level family room with slider to patio and back yard that backs to open space. Basement level has laundry, carpet, and built-ins. Plus LOADS of storage throughout! So much home for the money, what are you still waiting for? Schedule your showing today!!!