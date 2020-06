Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Minimum FICO credit score must be 670 and good employment reference is required for application. Beautiful end of group upgraded townhome in Columbia across street from Fairway Hills golf course. Updated bathrooms, granite top, hardwood floorings in the main level, full finished basement. High ceilings throughout the home. No exterior care needed.