Welcome Home to Village of Dorsey! Beautiful end unit townhouse. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom features tons of natural light throughout, custom window treatments, new carpeting in bedrooms, hardwood floors on main level, granite kitchen countertops, artistically finished basement floors, completely finished basement, wood burning fireplace, lots of areas for walking/jogging, Village of Dorsey Search is within walking distance of Fairway Hill Golf Course!