All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 10811 TOPBRANCH LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
10811 TOPBRANCH LN
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

10811 TOPBRANCH LN

10811 Topbranch Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10811 Topbranch Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Single Family Home boasts beautiful built-ins throughout, from custom window storage seats to vanities. Wood burning fire place, ceiling fans, crown molding, fresh paint, hard wood floors, and much more! Bright and spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry and adjoining dining room. New HVAC, roof, and attic insulation make it an energy-efficient home. Partially finished basement with storage area and work bench. Fenced in back yard, cul-de-dac, large back deck and wrap around front porch. Attached storage shed for outdoor equipment. Location close to highways, shopping and dining, walking trails, and Columbia Association amenities. School is currenty redistricted to Clemens Crossing Elementary School.No pets allowed. Must use Property Management Application and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have any available units?
10811 TOPBRANCH LN has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have?
Some of 10811 TOPBRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 TOPBRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
10811 TOPBRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 TOPBRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN offers parking.
Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have a pool?
No, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN does not have a pool.
Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 TOPBRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 10811 TOPBRANCH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10811 TOPBRANCH LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity