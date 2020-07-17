10811 TOPBRANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing Single Family Home boasts beautiful built-ins throughout, from custom window storage seats to vanities. Wood burning fire place, ceiling fans, crown molding, fresh paint, hard wood floors, and much more! Bright and spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry and adjoining dining room. New HVAC, roof, and attic insulation make it an energy-efficient home. Partially finished basement with storage area and work bench. Fenced in back yard, cul-de-dac, large back deck and wrap around front porch. Attached storage shed for outdoor equipment. Location close to highways, shopping and dining, walking trails, and Columbia Association amenities. School is currenty redistricted to Clemens Crossing Elementary School.No pets allowed. Must use Property Management Application and lease.