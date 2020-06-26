10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Spectacular 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Columbia, MD - Spectacular 2 BR/2 BA Condo home in Columbia, MD with new hardwood style tiled flooring throughout and entryway with coat closet, living room with updated lighting, kitchen/dining room combo with tiled back splash, updated fixtures, lighting, sink and washer & dryer. The two spacious bedrooms have matching tiled flooring, including a master with a huge walk though two sided closet with installed shelving, and full master bath with tiled stand up shower enclosure and updated dual vanity sink. Full hall bath with updated vanity, and tiled tub/shower.



Cats welcome, with additional approval and deposit.



Interested in this home, contact



Contact Eddie at (301) 325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Dogs Allowed



