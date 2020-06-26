All apartments in Columbia
Location

10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spectacular 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Columbia, MD - Spectacular 2 BR/2 BA Condo home in Columbia, MD with new hardwood style tiled flooring throughout and entryway with coat closet, living room with updated lighting, kitchen/dining room combo with tiled back splash, updated fixtures, lighting, sink and washer & dryer. The two spacious bedrooms have matching tiled flooring, including a master with a huge walk though two sided closet with installed shelving, and full master bath with tiled stand up shower enclosure and updated dual vanity sink. Full hall bath with updated vanity, and tiled tub/shower.

Cats welcome, with additional approval and deposit.

Interested in this home, contact

Contact Eddie at (301) 325-9323 for details or to schedule an appointment or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4812963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have any available units?
10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have?
Some of 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 currently offering any rent specials?
10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 is pet friendly.
Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 offer parking?
No, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 does not offer parking.
Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have a pool?
No, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 does not have a pool.
Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have accessible units?
No, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 does not have accessible units.
Does 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10538 Faulkner Ridge Circle 21044 does not have units with dishwashers.
