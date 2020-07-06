All apartments in Columbia
10504 EAST WIND WAY
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM

10504 EAST WIND WAY

10504 East Wind Way · No Longer Available
Location

10504 East Wind Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!Spacious beautiful freshly painted and new flooring updated townhome in great location! Conv to all commute routes, HCC, HoCo Hospital, all Town Center amenities. 4 BR, 2 FP, Deck facing woods. Windows & HVAC repl 2018, HWH 2014, Dryer 2018, Roof 2014. Backs to trees! This is a no smoking, no pets property. Applicants must have good credit /min.score 670. Owner will consider on case-by-case basis if lower than that. Housing vouchers welcome. OWNER STRONGLY PREFERS TWO YEAR LEASE, BUT WILL CONSIDER ONE YEAR LEASE. APPLY ONLINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have any available units?
10504 EAST WIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have?
Some of 10504 EAST WIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 EAST WIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10504 EAST WIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 EAST WIND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10504 EAST WIND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10504 EAST WIND WAY offers parking.
Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 EAST WIND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have a pool?
No, 10504 EAST WIND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 10504 EAST WIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 EAST WIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 EAST WIND WAY has units with dishwashers.

