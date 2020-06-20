All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like 11 WARREN LODGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
11 WARREN LODGE COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

11 WARREN LODGE COURT

11 Warren Lodge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Warren Lodge Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*SHOWS WELL* MUST SEE! AVAILABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS IN SOUGHT AFTER WARREN LODGE***SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING & WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*FRESHLY PAINTED & UPDATED THROUGHOUT*LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH NEW CARPETING & WALK-IN CLOSET*GET IT BEFORE IT IS GONE! 2 HOUR SHOWING NOTICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have any available units?
11 WARREN LODGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have?
Some of 11 WARREN LODGE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 WARREN LODGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11 WARREN LODGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 WARREN LODGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT offer parking?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have a pool?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 WARREN LODGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 WARREN LODGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College