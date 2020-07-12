272 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,425
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1298 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated September 3 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:25pm
2 Units Available
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1154 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
833 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Barretts Delight
700 Stoney Mill Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,001
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bosley
702 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$956
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakecrest at 5 Corners
15 Bridgelake Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing five amazing communities, 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County, in the towns of Cockeysville and Timonium, MD.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
25 HIGHFIELD - UPPER LEVEL SPACE 1
25 Highfield Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Private entrance on second level of home. Spacious family room with two large walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Washer/dryer in unit with a kitchenette. Bedroom 2 has built in bookcases.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4 WARREN LODGE COURT
4 Warren Lodge Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
967 sqft
TOP FLOOR 2 BR/1 Bath Condo AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Updated Stove and new slider. Gas Heat and Hot Water. Close to Bus Line and Light Rail. W/D in basement of building. Year Built is approximate NO PETS. Good/excellent credit required by landlords.
City Guide for Cockeysville, MD

We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.

Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cockeysville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cockeysville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

