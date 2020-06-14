Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cockeysville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,053
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,420
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
25 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,154
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1298 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
549 RHAPSODY COURT
549 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1922 sqft
Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
501 ENSEMBLE COURT
501 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1919 sqft
Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
545 ENSEMBLE COURT
545 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1769 sqft
** COMFORT & CONVENIENCE! ** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS LOVELY HIGHVIEW TOWNHOME. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLS & PANTRY. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLRS. SPACIOUS LIVRM W/GAS FIREPL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
516 RHAPSODY COURT
516 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Live authentically. Freshly painted townhouse in desirable Highview. Open floorplan with study on main level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Luxe master suite. Garage. Community features pool, gym, movie theater, and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,135
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
16 CASTLEHILL CT
16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,227
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Ruxton
156 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southland Hills
8 Units Available
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.
City Guide for Cockeysville, MD

We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.

Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cockeysville, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cockeysville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

