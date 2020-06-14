97 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with gym
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 37
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 56
1 of 45
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 12
We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.
Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cockeysville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.