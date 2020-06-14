Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cockeysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
501 ENSEMBLE COURT
501 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1919 sqft
Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
545 ENSEMBLE COURT
545 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1769 sqft
** COMFORT & CONVENIENCE! ** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS LOVELY HIGHVIEW TOWNHOME. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLS & PANTRY. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLRS. SPACIOUS LIVRM W/GAS FIREPL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
25 HIGHFIELD - UPPER LEVEL SPACE 1
25 Highfield Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Private entrance on second level of home. Spacious family room with two large walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Washer/dryer in unit with a kitchenette. Bedroom 2 has built in bookcases.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1079 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Towson
1 Unit Available
534 McManus Way
534 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1017 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom condo in Towson with convenient access to Towson Town Center and walking distance to Towson Square! Features a spacious living room, separate dining room, and kitchen pass-thru as well as hardwood floors in the

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Chatterleigh
1 Unit Available
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2582 sqft
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
1803 YAKONA ROAD
1803 Yakona Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Great find in the Ridgleigh neighborhood!! Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on your front porch or deck. Wood floors welcome you home. Separate dining room opens up to the living room and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
5 RUXVIEW COURT
5 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Lutherville - Timonium
1 Unit Available
14 DUBLIN DR
14 Dublin Drive, Lutherville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape cod in Lutherville. Refinished hardwood floors on main level. New carpet in lower level. Freshly painted throughout. Large deck off of kitchen. Perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
12 RUXVIEW COURT
12 Ruxview Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
38 LOVETON FARMS CT
38 Loveton Farms Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
END OF GROUP 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FANTASTIC LOFT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN PLUS DINING AREA. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. NEWER CARPET IN MOST ROOMS AND STAIRS. SLIDERS TO DECK.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
90 ENGLISH RUN CIR
90 English Run Circle, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Shows Well. 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath brick townhome, Wood floor floors on main level. Deck off Kitchen, Cathedral Ceilings, Finished walkout lower level,Backs to open space. Will consider dogs up to 20 pounds and $2050/month rent Apply online

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
29 RUXVIEW COURT
29 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1537 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.
City Guide for Cockeysville, MD

We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.

Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cockeysville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cockeysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

