Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,435
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
29 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1298 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Cockeysville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,155
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
105 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
83 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
141 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1250 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
19 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1309 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.

July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cockeysville rents increased slightly over the past month

Cockeysville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,142 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,432 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cockeysville, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    Rent growth in Cockeysville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,432 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cockeysville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

