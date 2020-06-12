Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

220 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1410 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1298 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
302 HOMETOWN WAY
302 Hometown Way, Cockeysville, MD
Great location E-Z commute to everywhere * freshly painted thru-out * 4 bedroom 2.5 baths townhouse in Carlton Woods, non-smoking unit, no pets, good credit a must

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 GRAND VALLEY COURT
9 Grand Valley Court, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1860 sqft
Amazing location! Large, updated 3BR/2BA townhouse with new HVAC, fenced yard, brand new kitchen to include quartz countertops, new flooring throughout, new water heater.
Results within 1 mile of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1292 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
630 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
630 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
"CHAPELGATE" Interior Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2/1 baths and a 1 car garage - Open Floor Plan on Main Level - Eat-in Kitchen plus Separate Dining Area - Access to Private Deck - Master Bedroom with Walk In in Closet & Remodel Master Bath,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
16 CASTLEHILL CT
16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
500 PADIAN LANE
500 Padian Lane, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Rarely available for rent single family home in the Mays Chapel area of Cockeysville. This home sits on a 1.36 acre yard with plenty of privacy & parking.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1373 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Chatterleigh
1 Unit Available
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
116 WINDBLOWN COURT
116 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Must see to believe! Spacious, Renovated TWNHS. Large Kitchen w/ Granite Tops, Tile Floor and Back splash. Renovated Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile, Modern Fixtures, Toto Toilets. Jetted, Massage Shower in MBR. Skylight.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15841 YORK ROAD
15841 York Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, modern, recently renovated home offers all of the amenities you are looking for and more! 3 large bedrooms, with two of them having attached bathrooms and a private entrance in-law suite on the lower level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Knollwood-Donnybrook
1 Unit Available
802 WEATHERBEE RD
802 Weatherbee Road, Towson, MD
No Pets. Knollwood cape cod rental with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Fully finished lower level with lots of space. Tons of storage. Gorgeous kitchen open to dining area, with room for an island or prep table. Replacement windows.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1583 sqft
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cockeysville rents declined over the past month

Cockeysville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,139 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,428 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cockeysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Cockeysville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,428 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Cockeysville.
    • While Cockeysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

