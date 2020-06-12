Apartment List
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
35 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1080 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated September 3 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:25pm
2 Units Available
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1154 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Cockeysville

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, FURNACE & AC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
549 RHAPSODY COURT
549 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1922 sqft
Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
501 ENSEMBLE COURT
501 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1919 sqft
Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
545 ENSEMBLE COURT
545 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1769 sqft
** COMFORT & CONVENIENCE! ** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS LOVELY HIGHVIEW TOWNHOME. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLS & PANTRY. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLRS. SPACIOUS LIVRM W/GAS FIREPL.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8 BELMULLET CT #101
8 Belmullet Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated in 2016 with New HVAC, New Wood Floors and Carpeting, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Top, Under Counter Lighting, Open Floor Plan, Updated Master Bathroom.NO Smoking, Vaping or Pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
516 RHAPSODY COURT
516 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Live authentically. Freshly painted townhouse in desirable Highview. Open floorplan with study on main level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Luxe master suite. Garage. Community features pool, gym, movie theater, and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1100 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
83 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.

June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cockeysville rents declined over the past month

Cockeysville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,139 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,428 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cockeysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Cockeysville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,428 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Cockeysville.
    • While Cockeysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

