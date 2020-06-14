Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with garage

Cockeysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,420
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
549 RHAPSODY COURT
549 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1922 sqft
Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
501 ENSEMBLE COURT
501 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1919 sqft
Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
545 ENSEMBLE COURT
545 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1769 sqft
** COMFORT & CONVENIENCE! ** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS LOVELY HIGHVIEW TOWNHOME. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLS & PANTRY. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLRS. SPACIOUS LIVRM W/GAS FIREPL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25 HIGHFIELD - UPPER LEVEL SPACE 1
25 Highfield Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Private entrance on second level of home. Spacious family room with two large walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Washer/dryer in unit with a kitchenette. Bedroom 2 has built in bookcases.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
516 RHAPSODY COURT
516 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Live authentically. Freshly painted townhouse in desirable Highview. Open floorplan with study on main level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Luxe master suite. Garage. Community features pool, gym, movie theater, and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Cockeysville

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
630 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
630 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
"CHAPELGATE" Interior Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2/1 baths and a 1 car garage - Open Floor Plan on Main Level - Eat-in Kitchen plus Separate Dining Area - Access to Private Deck - Master Bedroom with Walk In in Closet & Remodel Master Bath,
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
106 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Chatterleigh
1 Unit Available
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2582 sqft
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.
Results within 10 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,114
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Tuscany - Cantebury
21 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1223 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Cockeysville, MD

We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.

Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cockeysville, MD

Cockeysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

