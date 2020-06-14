65 Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD with garage
We're not sure if it's a blessing or a curse, but Lincoln passed through Cockeysville by train when he was on his way to the Gettysburg address and again in his casket on the way to his funeral.
Cockeysville is essentially a suburb of Baltimore that offers residential living outside of the city. Sure, the city's name is funny but its just named after the family of the man who founded it, Thomas Cockey. What did you think it was named after? Today, in addition to houses and schools, Cockeysville is pretty much only known for having a quarry where marble and limestone can be retrieved; some of the marble used to make the Washington monument was brought from here. See more
Cockeysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.