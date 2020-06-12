Apartment List
220 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
935 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
11 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1083 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1006 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
24 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
11 Units Available
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1080 sqft
Luxurious units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers residents pool, playground, pool and basketball court. Situated close to schools, parks and local dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated September 3 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:25pm
2 Units Available
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1154 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
833 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakecrest at 5 Corners
15 Bridgelake Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing five amazing communities, 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County, in the towns of Cockeysville and Timonium, MD.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
549 RHAPSODY COURT
549 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1922 sqft
Ready for Move In!!! Townhome available in super convenient Highview at Hunt Valley. 3 levels of living. Hardwood on main level. Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar. Deck off of dining area off of the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 ENSEMBLE COURT
501 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1919 sqft
Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
545 ENSEMBLE COURT
545 Ensemble Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1769 sqft
** COMFORT & CONVENIENCE! ** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS LOVELY HIGHVIEW TOWNHOME. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/MAPLE CABS, GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLS & PANTRY. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLRS. SPACIOUS LIVRM W/GAS FIREPL.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
25 HIGHFIELD - UPPER LEVEL SPACE 1
25 Highfield Ct, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Private entrance on second level of home. Spacious family room with two large walk in closets. Hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom with en suite bath. Washer/dryer in unit with a kitchenette. Bedroom 2 has built in bookcases.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 RHAPSODY COURT
516 Rhapsody Court, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Live authentically. Freshly painted townhouse in desirable Highview. Open floorplan with study on main level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Luxe master suite. Garage. Community features pool, gym, movie theater, and much more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lutherville - Timonium
25 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.

June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cockeysville rents declined over the past month

Cockeysville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,139 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,428 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cockeysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Cockeysville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,428 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Cockeysville.
    • While Cockeysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

