Apartment List
/
MD
/
cockeysville
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Results within 10 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reisterstown
6 Units Available
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Guilford
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
7 Units Available
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature central air conditioning, gas heat, and separate dining room. Community has pool and stunning views. Great location just minutes from Randallstown and Owings Mills.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
4000 Annellen Rd
4000 Annellen Road, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
BRAND NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in great Neighborhood - Brand New renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom & Finished basement home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1336 sqft
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3910 ELM AVENUE
3910 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1130 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath contemporary rental in Hampden is a must-see! You will love all of the features in this meticulously maintained and lovingly updated home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Medfield
1 Unit Available
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE
4407 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
728 sqft
Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Guilford
1 Unit Available
226 E 39TH STREET
226 East 39th Street, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3615 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful brick colonial in historic Guilford built on a large end lot at the corner of Juniper and 39th Street. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and foyer.

1 of 30

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Radnor - Winston
1 Unit Available
310 KERNEWAY
310 Kerneway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2387 sqft
Charming & well maintained 3 bedroom & 3 full bath in a highly desired unique location! Features include inviting open floor plan, natural light, gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, & huge basement w/second kitchen.

June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cockeysville rents declined over the past month

Cockeysville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,139 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,428 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cockeysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Cockeysville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,428 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Cockeysville.
    • While Cockeysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCockeysville 3 BedroomsCockeysville Accessible ApartmentsCockeysville Apartments under $1,000Cockeysville Apartments under $1,100
    Cockeysville Apartments with BalconyCockeysville Apartments with GarageCockeysville Apartments with GymCockeysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCockeysville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCockeysville Apartments with Parking
    Cockeysville Apartments with PoolCockeysville Apartments with Washer-DryerCockeysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCockeysville Furnished ApartmentsCockeysville Pet Friendly PlacesCockeysville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
    Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College