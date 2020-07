Amenities

Avalon Hunt Valley, located in Hunt Valley, MD, offers brand new studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes and townhomes. These pet friendly apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious closets, and in-home washer and dryer. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, yoga room, swimming pool, and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations. Avalon Hunt Valley is conveniently located within the Hunt Valley Towne Center, near I-695, I-83, and less than a 5 minute walk from the Hunt Valley Light Rail Station.