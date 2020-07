Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room

The Whitney: the ultimate in classic urban living. Live in the heart of Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue at the historic Bethesda Theater. The Whitney offers everything you could ask for, and more. Stylish living, luxury services and renowned service from Bozzuto Management all just steps from world-class shops and restaurants. The Whitney features unique and distinctive apartment designs that speak of quality and convenience. Crown molding, grand foyers, granite we have lots of options and standard features. Take in magnificent views with floor-to-ceiling windows in our high-rise. Live in grand style in an expansive manor-style apartment home in our mid-rise. Or enjoy a private townhouse on an established tree-lined neighborhood street. All are available at The Whitney.