9105 CHANUTE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Sun-filled, meticulously maintained front-to-back split steps to Rock Creek Park, NIH and Walter Reed! Hardwood floors throughout main & upper levels. Spacious living room with dramatic cathedral ceiling, large separate dining room leading to kitchen with lots of great space for cooking wonderful meals. Deck access from kitchen. Upper level with Owner's Bedroom with private bath plus two additional spacious bedrooms with connected buddy bath. The fully finished walk out lower level is complete with a large recreation room with fireplace, 4th bedroom, half bath, laundry room and 2nd lower level with ample storage space which has been completely water proofed. Glass doors leading to lower level deck and private, fenced yard. Fabulous corner lot close to public transportation & major commuter routes. Don't miss!