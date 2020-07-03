Handsome Updated Colonial in fabulous Wood Acres being rented for the first time! Excellent condition! Located on one of the few level streets in the neighborhood with a tremendous back yard! Also very close to famed Wood Acres Park! Updated kitchen and baths. Main level Den has door to big upper level deck overlooking the lush yard. One of only a few houses in the neighborhood with full sized windows in the lower level plus a really nice Mudroom that has the laundry. This is a total winner! Ready for immediate occupancy for a year to 15 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5607 GLOSTER ROAD have any available units?
5607 GLOSTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5607 GLOSTER ROAD have?
Some of 5607 GLOSTER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 GLOSTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5607 GLOSTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.