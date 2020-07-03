All apartments in Bethesda
5607 GLOSTER ROAD

5607 Gloster Road · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Gloster Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Handsome Updated Colonial in fabulous Wood Acres being rented for the first time! Excellent condition! Located on one of the few level streets in the neighborhood with a tremendous back yard! Also very close to famed Wood Acres Park! Updated kitchen and baths. Main level Den has door to big upper level deck overlooking the lush yard. One of only a few houses in the neighborhood with full sized windows in the lower level plus a really nice Mudroom that has the laundry. This is a total winner! Ready for immediate occupancy for a year to 15 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

