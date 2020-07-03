5607 GLOSTER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Handsome Updated Colonial in fabulous Wood Acres being rented for the first time! Excellent condition! Located on one of the few level streets in the neighborhood with a tremendous back yard! Also very close to famed Wood Acres Park! Updated kitchen and baths. Main level Den has door to big upper level deck overlooking the lush yard. One of only a few houses in the neighborhood with full sized windows in the lower level plus a really nice Mudroom that has the laundry. This is a total winner! Ready for immediate occupancy for a year to 15 months.