Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEARLY NEW KIT with S/S appliances & Granite counter tops. Recently refinished hardwood flooring, French doors to backyard. Replacement windows in Kitchen & Living Room. This house shows VERY well. This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 3-level town home in a quiet cul-de-sac location is ready to go! Very close to NIH, Navy Medical, Metro, reserved parking space. Available February 2019