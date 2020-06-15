5311 Glenwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated and Expanded Home in Close in Bethesda! - Welcome to your beautifully renovated and expanded home in close in Bethesda! The main floor features an open floor plan with a huge, gourmet kitchen and family room that leads out to an expansive deck. Also on the main level are your living room, dining room, sunroom, half bathroom, and a bedroom with it's own private full bathroom.



Travel upstairs to find 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, including a massive master suite, complete with walk in closet and private deck overlooking the backyard.



In the lower level, there's another full bathroom, den, laundry room, storage area, and entrance from the one car garage.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this great home!



Lease Terms:



Available 4/1/2020

12-month lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



