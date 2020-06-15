All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5311 Glenwood Rd

5311 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Glenwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated and Expanded Home in Close in Bethesda! - Welcome to your beautifully renovated and expanded home in close in Bethesda! The main floor features an open floor plan with a huge, gourmet kitchen and family room that leads out to an expansive deck. Also on the main level are your living room, dining room, sunroom, half bathroom, and a bedroom with it's own private full bathroom.

Travel upstairs to find 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, including a massive master suite, complete with walk in closet and private deck overlooking the backyard.

In the lower level, there's another full bathroom, den, laundry room, storage area, and entrance from the one car garage.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this great home!

Lease Terms:

Available 4/1/2020
12-month lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE4983368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

