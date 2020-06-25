5106 WILSON LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony gym hot tub fireplace media room furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym hot tub media room

One of a kind custom Edgemoor contemporary furnished rental one block to downtown Bethesda * Soaring 10 foot ceilings * 25 foot Folding rear glass wall * Rear deck/patio/outdoor fireplace/TV/hot tub * Custom all brick wine cellar * Multiple decks front and rear * screened in rear porch * Theatre room * Basement wet bat * Exercise room * Smart home technology throughout * Floating staircase with fabricated aluminum handrail and glass panel system * Walk to Bethesda dining, shopping, nightlife and Metro