Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING INSTALLED IN LIV/DIN RMS; NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. ~Spacious 1 level condo with big shaded side patio, huge table-space kitchen, fireplace and parking! 1 block to Shops at Sumner Pl with CVS, Safeway, banks, restaurants, cleaner, EVERY convenience. Ride On bus to Friendship Heights Metro at corner. Commuter bus to DC. EZ access to Mass Ave and Macarthur Blvd to DC and I495. Available 1-3 years. Pet ok on cbc. Call agent re all appointments.