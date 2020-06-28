All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE

4821 Chevy Chase Boulevard
Location

4821 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this well appointed 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in the heart of Bethesda, close to Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, Parks, Hiking & Biking Trails, METRO, NIH, Walter Reed National Medical Center, and more!New Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, Great Deck & More.Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/circulator-mapMonday ~ Thursday 7am - 11pmFriday 7am - 12amSaturday 10am - 12am10-15 Minutes to METRO, Reserved parking Area, In Unit Laundry/linen closet Rent includes water & sewer.Tenant is responsible for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
