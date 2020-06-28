4821 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to this well appointed 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in the heart of Bethesda, close to Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, Parks, Hiking & Biking Trails, METRO, NIH, Walter Reed National Medical Center, and more!New Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, Great Deck & More.Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/circulator-mapMonday ~ Thursday 7am - 11pmFriday 7am - 12amSaturday 10am - 12am10-15 Minutes to METRO, Reserved parking Area, In Unit Laundry/linen closet Rent includes water & sewer.Tenant is responsible for electricity.