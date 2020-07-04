3148 EDEN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY-Stop by and tour this great rental--Move In Ready beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhouse located in Abingdon. Very Clean & Freshly Painted. Pretty HDWD floors on Main Level. Eat-In Kitchen with double oven and sliders to big deck. Lower level features Family Room w/sliders to rear yard,2nd Full Bath w/shower & Laundry Room with full size W&D plus storage shelves.Upper Level Features Master Bedroom with Double Closets, Ceiling Fan and Entry to Shared Full Bath with Double Sinks, Tub/Shower Combo & Linen Closet. Second Bedroom has Ceiling Fan and plenty of closet space. Two Assigned Parking Spots.Super Convenient-Ideal for APG-Minutes to 95-Close to Giant & Wegmans, Restaurants, Hospital,Shopping & Schools.Tenant Pays All Utilities. Tenant resp for lawn care.NO Smokers.NO Vouchers.1 Pet Case by Case with additional fees.$55 Non-Refundable Application/Screening Fee for every occupant 18 years and older. Must see unit before making application. Security Deposit & One Months Rent due with lease signing.