All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like Woodsdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
Woodsdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Woodsdale

102 Waldon Rd · (443) 201-7083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W103000D · Avail. Oct 15

$1,007

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W125000A · Avail. Jul 18

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit W128000K · Avail. Jul 15

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit W119000G · Avail. Jul 17

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 844 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodsdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Harford County's most affordable living! Woodsdale Apartments is a unique gem in Abingdon, MD, a tranquil town located northeast of Baltimore. Our welcoming community offers one and two-bedroom apartments outfitted with modern amenities and surrounded by lush, wooded views. You’ll love coming home to your own wide balcony with ample storage spaces, air conditioning system, walk-in closets, and modern kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.Our 102 Waldon Road, D address puts you near all the local conveniences you desire but away from the busy streets. We are within walking distance of several shopping options, like Wegmans, Target, and Constant Friendship Shopping Center. We are also near Byun Run Conservation Area and Stoney Demonstration Forest, and minutes away from Abingdon Fire Company and Harford Community College. Not to mention the easy access to Veterans Memorial Highway/Route 24 and John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway/Route 95, which lead straight to Bel Air, Fal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $5 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodsdale have any available units?
Woodsdale has 7 units available starting at $1,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodsdale have?
Some of Woodsdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodsdale currently offering any rent specials?
Woodsdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodsdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodsdale is pet friendly.
Does Woodsdale offer parking?
Yes, Woodsdale offers parking.
Does Woodsdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodsdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodsdale have a pool?
Yes, Woodsdale has a pool.
Does Woodsdale have accessible units?
No, Woodsdale does not have accessible units.
Does Woodsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodsdale has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodsdale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodsdale has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodsdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity