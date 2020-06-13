/
/
perryman
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Perryman, MD📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Perryman
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
908 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
908 Cambridge Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Great single family home in Aberdeen for rent. Updated kitchen with large island and dining room area, Updated Master bath room, New carpet, Fenced yard, and so much more. NO PETS. $40.
Results within 5 miles of Perryman
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Aberdeen
37 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
6 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A
6205 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A Available 06/15/20 Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
604 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD
604 Country Club Road, Harford County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
5088 sqft
Custom Built Colonial int eh Waterfront community of Swan Creek. First and Second Floor floors are Hardwood Pine. Loft Overlooks Great Room/Living and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Wood Burning fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Baker Cir #B - 1
6208 Baker Cir, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6208 Baker Cir #B - 1 in Edgewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Perryman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Perryman area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perryman from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAWrightsville, PASmyrna, DEStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDKennett Square, PA