apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with washer-dryer
15 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
1 Unit Available
3233 ARBOR HILL COURT
3233 Arbor Hill Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1388 sqft
Rarely available large end of group town home in excellent condition. Features eat in kitchen fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Tenant must have a credit score over 650 and pass a clean background check and provide proof of income.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Hills
211 MARY JANE LANE
211 Mary Jane Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1520 sqft
Please take your shoes off when showing this property brand new carpet was just installedLarge EOG this w/ 3-level bump out; main level Farm Rm off eat-in kitchen. Master BR w/ cathedral ceil & sitting room. Incl.
1 Unit Available
293 MAPLE WREATH COURT
293 Maple Wreath Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1540 sqft
Immediately Available! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhome in sought after Laurel Woods. Spacious eat-in- kitchen with newly installed granite countertops and a full pantry. Master bedroom with ample closet space. Fully finished basement.
1 Unit Available
Green Ridge
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3702 sqft
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
205 Lodgecliffe Ct
205 Lodgecliff Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1268 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon w/ Deck! - Cozy two bedroom Abingdon townhome boasts plush carpeting, spacious floor plan, and green backyard! Main level features large kitchen with generous counter space and large living area which leads
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
213 FERRING COURT
213 Ferring Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1770 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, interior Townhouse. Minimum credit score of 620, NO SMOKERS. Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air South
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
502 PARK MANOR CIRCLE
502 Park Manor Circle, Bel Air, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 7/15!** Remaining July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. REMODELED 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Stainless Steel appliances! Kit also has GRANITE counters! Pass-thru to dining area that has ceramic tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
2001 BEECH STREET
2001 Beech Street, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1431 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS!! Private detached home available immediately for rent. Home offers updated kitchen, Stainless appliances, hardwood floors , fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air South
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
18 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
21 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
2 Units Available
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
8 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
5 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
920 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 Unit Available
606 Harr Park Ct
606 Harrpark Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
606 Harr Park Ct Available 08/07/20 Newly Renovated Town Home- Edgewood, MD - Don't miss your chance to rent this newly renovated townhouse located in Edgewood, MD.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home in Belcamp, MD - This property offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with wood burning fire place, full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard and much much more.
