219 Apartments for rent in Harford County, MD📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
22 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
4 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 22 at 11:34 PM
21 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,558
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,657
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
18 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
14 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,130
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
965 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
South Havre de Grace
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,155
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
5 Units Available
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 11:34 PM
7 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
6 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
635 sqft
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2 at 10:30 AM
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
920 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 2 at 10:30 AM
15 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
989 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4020 Bay Rd B
4020 Bay Road, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
Tenant house - Property Id: 324605 Cottage/tenant housr, quaint cozy and clean. Situated on private farmette in North Harford County Md. Private,peaceful and quiet. Access to large yard. Room for garden and flowers.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4228 chapel gate place
4228 Chapelgate Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bd/ 3 bath 1800 square feet townhome - Property Id: 324197 Tons of updates in this end of group Chapelgate townhome..You'll find pergo flooring in large living room with bay window.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
305 Sunray Ct
305 Sunray Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1206 sqft
305 Sunray Ct Available 07/24/20 Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon ~ Rear deck & Yard! - Spacious three-bedroom Abingdon townhome is complete with hardwood floors, multiple living areas, and tons of natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Brookside Drive
1935 Brookside Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Edgewood, MD. - This property offers a large living room/dining room combo with deck overlooking pond, upgraded oak cabinets, built in shelves in both basement and stairwell landing.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Perryman
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1551 Perryman Road Available 09/01/20 Studio Apartment in Perryman - Studio Apartment in Perryman. Unit is attached to the Perryman Store. Close to Rt 40, APG, Shopping, and more! Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Bush Chapel Road
220 Bush Chapel Rd, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Quaint 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a large living room and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms with an additional office/storage room, new carpet throughout property, basement with plenty of storage space, and laundry area
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
613 Berwick Court
613 Berwick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
613 Berwick Court Available 08/10/20 ABINGDON - MONMOUTH MEADOWS - COMING SOON !!!! 3 Bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathroom townhouse in Monmouth Meadows Large Brick front home with deck. Finished walk out basement.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Harford County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Community College of Baltimore County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City have apartments for rent.
