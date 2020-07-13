/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with pool
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
15 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,081
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Hills
211 MARY JANE LANE
211 Mary Jane Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1520 sqft
Please take your shoes off when showing this property brand new carpet was just installedLarge EOG this w/ 3-level bump out; main level Farm Rm off eat-in kitchen. Master BR w/ cathedral ceil & sitting room. Incl.
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air South
20 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
4 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
232 CROCKER DR #C
232 Crocker Dr, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Meticulous 2 bedroom condo available for you to move in . Upgraded stainless appliances, 2 year old washer & dryer, new slider, new bathroom cabinet getting installed. Nice community with trees, sidewalks and green space.
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
222 TIMBER TRAIL
222 Timber Trail, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Nice two bedroom one bath condo that has been substantially renovated including Newer - cabinetry, appliances, six panel doors, designer bath, custom kitchen remodel with breakfast bar, HVAC, energy efficient slider and tilt windows,Custom ceiling
1 Unit Available
1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE
1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1679 sqft
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private
1 Unit Available
2 LOCKHART CIRCLE
2 Lockhart Circle, Bel Air North, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
880 sqft
Bel Air area's NEWEST apt homes! Located in quaint Forest Hill, close to downtown Bel Air. Charming walking trail. Private access to pool. Modern, open floor plan & breakfast bar make entertaining easy.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air South
23 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
26 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
5 Units Available
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
19 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
10 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
12 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Bulle Rock
202 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
202 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1585 sqft
Bulle Rock must approve tenant. Owner will pay the $300 Bulle Rock board fee to apply. Rent me!! Enjoy fabulous life style at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. The perfect community, your absolute favorite home.
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
80 Taft St
80 Taft Street, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1606 sqft
End-unit three-story townhome that is beautifully maintained for your comfort! The main level is wonderfully finished with a bedroom, a huge family room, and a half bath.
