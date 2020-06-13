37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD
"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."
OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard. See more
Finding an apartment in Bel Air South that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.