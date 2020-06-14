/
1 bedroom apartments
15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air South
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
4 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
700 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
410 FRANKLIN STREET
410 Franklin Street, Bel Air, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cozy, 1 bedroom efficiency apartment in the heart of Bel Air. Close to town, library, shops and church. Great location. Appliances include stove and fridge (no laundry). Available 7-1-2020 MUST USE LISTING BROKER LEASE & APPLICATION.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air South
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.
