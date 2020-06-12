/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:38 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. HARDWOOD floors. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air South
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD
2024 Churchville Road, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1900 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air South
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Queen Anne Square
1825 Queen Anne Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEL AIR - VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse. New Carpet / New Paint. Finished basement with fireplace. Great Bel Air location. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply visit us at www.hutchins-property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
