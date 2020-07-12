45 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with parking

"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard.