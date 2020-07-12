45 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with parking
1 of 25
1 of 67
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 49
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 43
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 10
"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."
OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bel Air South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.