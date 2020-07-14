All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Seasons at Bel Air

1001 Todd Road · (515) 512-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit L · Avail. Aug 15

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. Aug 15

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit E · Avail. Aug 15

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seasons at Bel Air.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
e-payments
Seasons at Bel Air offers life's conveniences in a modest country style retreat. If you enjoy the hustle and bustle of city living, yet long for the private tranquility of a modest community setting in the heart of Bel Air, Maryland, come see why so many make their homes here with us. Bask in our private swim club, stroll to Bynum Park, take in the views with the new outdoor lounge or enjoy the new community center complete with a state-of-the-art fitness center, e-lounge and clubroom. Which ever you choose, we are confident that your vision of a quiet peaceful setting will be answered from the moment you enter our community. Our home-sized floor plans are perfect for entertaining family and friends, with many outdoor experiences to keep you coming back for more. Come enjoy what life is really about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $300, 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seasons at Bel Air have any available units?
Seasons at Bel Air has 15 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seasons at Bel Air have?
Some of Seasons at Bel Air's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons at Bel Air currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons at Bel Air is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seasons at Bel Air pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air is pet friendly.
Does Seasons at Bel Air offer parking?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air offers parking.
Does Seasons at Bel Air have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons at Bel Air have a pool?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air has a pool.
Does Seasons at Bel Air have accessible units?
No, Seasons at Bel Air does not have accessible units.
Does Seasons at Bel Air have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air has units with dishwashers.
Does Seasons at Bel Air have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seasons at Bel Air has units with air conditioning.

