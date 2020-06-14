16 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with garage

Apartment List
Bel Air South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,530
3 sqft
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2012 sqft
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Riverside
3 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
300 Avedon Court
300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2919 sqft
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
437 Law St Apt
437 South Law Street, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Aberdeen, MD - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom ground floor apartment in Aberdeen, MD Property offers a galley kitchen, living room, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New paint and carpet throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.
City Guide for Bel Air South, MD

"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bel Air South, MD

Bel Air South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

