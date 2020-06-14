16 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD with garage
"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."
OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard. See more
Bel Air South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.