/
/
/
new north roland park poplar hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
430 Apartments for rent in New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5100 sqft
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric
Results within 1 mile of New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18 CROSS KEYS ROAD
18 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in The Village of Cross Keys, features wood floors, balcony, 1 covered parking space, storage locker. Location, Location, Location. Come and experience what Cross Keys has to offer. Pool, Tennis Courts, Shopping, etc.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome w/ W/D & CAC! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
11 CROSS KEYS ROAD
11 Cross Keys Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
821 sqft
Best use of space you will see in a one Bed Room flat, with carport parking just under. Kitchen was recently renovated, offering stone tops, beautiful cabinets and appliances. There's also a heated floor in the kitchen and lots of storage cabinets.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
118 E NORTHERN PKWY
118 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
ALL BRICK CENTER HALL COLONIAL. DEEDED EXTRA SIDE LOT OFFERS SPACE AND PRIVACY.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
6 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
4 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6128 ALLWOOD COURT
6128 Allwood Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6006 HUNT RIDGE ROAD
6006 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
11 OVER RIDGE COURT
11 Overridge Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6012 HUNT RIDGE ROAD
6012 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6100 BELLINHAM
6100 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
897 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
34 OVER RIDGE
34 Overridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6112 BELLINHAM COURT
6112 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6104 BELLIINHAM
6104 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
897 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6106 BELLINHAM
6106 Bellinham Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
897 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 HEARTH COURT
119 Hearth Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Stunning end-of-group, garage townhouse loaded w/upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
46 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDMays Chapel, MDLutherville, MDParkville, MDTimonium, MDCarney, MDLochearn, MD