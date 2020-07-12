/
dunbar
Last updated July 12 2020
140 Apartments for rent in Dunbar, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12
37 Units Available
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,454
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,612
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1241 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
107 N Ann St.
107 North Ann Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1715 sqft
107 N. Ann St/3 Bed, 2.5 Bath plus Family Room in Butchers Hill - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus Family Room SO close to Hopkins. Walk into large cozy living room with fireplace. Great kitchen with dining area and tons of light.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18 N WOLFE ST
18 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full Bath. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room. Finished Basement can be used as office or Family Room . Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/ 1 Full Bath .
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
18 S WOLFE STREET
18 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental of basement only. Separate entrance.. 1 BR 1 BA
Results within 1 mile of Dunbar
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Last updated July 12
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12
36 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Last updated July 12
$
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Last updated July 12
$
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Last updated July 12
31 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 12
$
61 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$919
455 sqft
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1205 GOUGH STREET
1205 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Little Italy Charmer now available for rent! This home boasts a HUGE master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet, private back deck, new bathroom, custom quartz counter-tops, all new lighting, fully finished basement with full bath (would be ideal for
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2403 E. Eager Street
2403 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Town home in the Milton-Montford Area - Beautifully renovated town home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2810 Ashland ave
2810 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
545 sqft
Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH FULLY RENOVATED HOME - Property Id: 262597 Home is where the Heart is. Beautiful fully renovated property located in Baltimore.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2428 Jefferson St
2428 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2428 Jefferson St Available 08/08/20 Awesome 2BR 2 Bath House Close to Hopkins! - This home features a newly renovated kitchen, central AC, fenced in paved patio, hardwood floors and basement storage.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2341 Eastern Ave
2341 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2341 Eastern Ave Available 08/08/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Steps from Patterson Park! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome steps from Patterson Park.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1607 Hakesley Pl
1607 Hakesley Place, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
720 sqft
Qualifications: - No previous eviction - No debt to a landlord - Background check - Makes 3X the rent Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, and Finished basement.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
421 North Collington Avenue
421 North Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Baltimore City. It has a wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops, more cabinet space than you will know what to do with, and a fabulous deck for entertaining.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
149 N STREEPER STREET
149 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. Renovated with a great rental layout..with Parking! Hardwood floors, custom cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, full-size laundry and SECURITY SYSTEM PAID FOR BY OWNER! Schedule to view today.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2234 Essex St
2234 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,745
1 Bed 1 Bath Canton Rowhome with Roof Deck - The main floor features a large living room, wood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and gas oven, as well a s newly renovated full bathroom.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1219 N Broadway
1219 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1219 N Broadway - Property Id: 272638 Large 3 bedroom apartment that is 2 full floors of spacious living. Near John Hopkins and downtown. The apartment boasts large rooms with beautiful hardwood floors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
