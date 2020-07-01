951 Argonne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home just recently renovated with so many features and amenities that you will love! Inviting wood floors to welcome you as you step in the home, custom wall paint to match your furniture, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, brand new HVAC system, fenced in yard and an open garage are just the few things this home offers! Do not wait as this will not last! Call now to set up an appointment and make this your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit