All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 951 Argonne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
951 Argonne Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

951 Argonne Dr

951 Argonne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

951 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home just recently renovated with so many features and amenities that you will love! Inviting wood floors to welcome you as you step in the home, custom wall paint to match your furniture, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, brand new HVAC system, fenced in yard and an open garage are just the few things this home offers! Do not wait as this will not last! Call now to set up an appointment and make this your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Argonne Dr have any available units?
951 Argonne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Argonne Dr have?
Some of 951 Argonne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Argonne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
951 Argonne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Argonne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Argonne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 951 Argonne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 951 Argonne Dr offers parking.
Does 951 Argonne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 Argonne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Argonne Dr have a pool?
No, 951 Argonne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 951 Argonne Dr have accessible units?
No, 951 Argonne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Argonne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 Argonne Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland